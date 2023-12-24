Noida: Liquor shops to remain open till 11 pm on eve of Christmas and New Year

Noida: Liquor shops will remain open till 11 pm on December 24 and 31 across Noida and Greater Noida on account of Christmas and New Year festivities, officials said on Saturday.

The move follows an order of Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian C, who issued similar directions regarding extending the period of sale of liquor from all retail shops on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

"In compliance with the order, authorised liquor outlets in Noida and Greater Noida will remain open from 10 am to 11 pm on December 24 and 31," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava said

Usually, authorised liquor outlets in the region close at 10 pm.

Earlier this week, the excise department asked Noida and Greater Noida residents to apply for an occasional bar licence if they are considering hosting parties, whether at homes or at the community level, where liquor would be served.

Not having a valid licence for serving liquor is illegal and can attract legal proceedings, including fines and arrests, the officials warned. Such occasional licences to serve liquor at parties are available in two categories. One is for individuals where the size of the gathering is small, such as house parties, and is issued against a fee of Rs 4,000. The other licence comes for Rs 11,000 and allows serving alcohol to larger crowds attending events at community halls, restaurants and banquets among others, Srivastava said.