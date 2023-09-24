Noida lift crash: Last surviving worker dies in hospital, death toll 9

Noida: The last surviving member of a team of construction workers injured in the lift crash at the Amrapali Dream Valley in Noida Extension died on Saturday after battling for life for eight days, police officials said.



There were nine workers on the service lift which crashed from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at the project in the morning of September 15. State-run NBCC is completing the mega housing project started in 2011 by the now-beleaguered Amrapali Group under Supreme Court monitoring.

While four workers had died after the lift crash on September 15 itself, another four succumbed during treatment at the district hospital in Noida the next day, the officials said.

‘Mohd Kaif, 20, a native of Meerut district, was admitted to the hospital in an injured condition. He died in the hospital on Saturday. The postmortem is being carried out and the legal procedures are underway,’ a police spokesperson said.