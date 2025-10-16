Noida joins top 10 polluted cities

Noida: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated sharply once again, with Noida emerging in the list of top 10 most polluted cities in the country.

Early morning data recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida was at Nagli Bahrampur in Noida recorded an alarming AQI of 359. In evening around 7:30 pm, the AQI at Sector 125 was 325 placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

In Ghaziabad, the AQI in Loni and Sahibabad areas was recorded at 324. A thick layer of smog was seen across several parts of Noida and surrounding regions since morning, severely affecting visibility.

Experts say the primary reason behind the worsening air quality is the drastic drop in wind speed, which has led to the accumulation of pollutants in the lower atmosphere. With the air stagnating, particulate matter remains suspended, leading to a visible haze and spike in AQI levels.

Despite the alarming rise in pollution, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has not yet been enforced in Noida. GRAP is a set of emergency measures designed to tackle high pollution levels, including restrictions on construction activities, vehicular movement, and industrial operations.

Authorities, however, are yet to implement these measures. “We are analysing the situation and continuously recording AQI levels from all centers. Appropriate actions will be taken” said a senior UPPCB official.

Doctors have issued health advisories urging residents, especially children, the elderly, asthma patients, and those with heart ailments, to stay indoors as much as possible. They have recommended the use of N95 or surgical masks when stepping outside and warned that prolonged exposure could lead to respiratory distress, eye irritation, and other health complications.

As winter approaches, the pollution situation in Delhi-NCR is expected to worsen further, prompting environmentalists and health experts to demand immediate and stringent actions to safeguard public health.