Noida Int’l Airport unveils ‘DXN’ as IATA code

The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) unveiled its International Air Transport Association (IATA) code on Wednesday. As per officials, ‘DXN’ will be the official IATA location identifier or three-letter code of the new airport.

“With the code, Noida International Airport comes closer to its customers who will be able to identify the airport across various platforms. The code, which will be activated once the airport begins operations, will help passengers and aviation professionals identify and communicate destinations rapidly and accurately to avoid any confusion and mistakes,” said Shailendra Bhatia, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), who is also the Nodal officer of the airport project.

The IATA codes are unique to each airport and serve as identifiers for airports globally in any ambiguity between countries and cities. These codes are not only recorded on the passengers’ travel documents, but also serve as an important element in various other communications on a daily basis.

From flight scheduling, ticketing, baggage handling from one airport to another, to streamlining and regulating communications, operations and logistics, IATA codes help maintain an airport’s identity at every level.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, NIAL said, “India’s National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world, deserves a second airport. Noida International Airport will make this longstanding dream a reality and we are excited to receive our three-letter IATA code, which marks an important milestone in the airport’s operationalisation. We look forward to welcoming passengers, customers and partners to the region’s new economic and cultural hub”.

Detailing the construction progress of the Jewar international airport, Bhatia told Millennium Post that the construction of the airport is progressing rapidly and operations are expected to start by the end of September 2024.

“Currently work is being done on the structural steel required for the roof of the passenger terminal. The ATC tower now stands at a height of more than 38 metres. Additionally, subgrade work is in progress along the 3.9-km length of the runway. Around 5,000 workers are fully engaged at the site. Over the next few months, more than 20 buildings will come up on the site, including a passenger terminal, air traffic control tower, office blocks, sewage and water treatment plants along with electric substations,” Bhatia informed.