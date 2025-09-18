Noida Int’l Airport to be inaugurated on October 30: Min

NEW DELHI: Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, will be inaugurated on October 30, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu announced.

Flights to 10 major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, are expected to commence within 45 days of inauguration. IndiGo and Air India Express are in advanced talks to operate services.

The airport will be connected by six roads, a rapid rail-cum-metro link, and pod taxis. It will operate under the code ‘DXN’. Runway trials were successfully conducted on 9 December with the landing of a commercial aircraft.

Authorities have issued advisories for builders and local agencies to adhere to height restrictions within a 20 km radius of the airport.

Naidu also announced plans to expand Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, requesting nine acres from the Uttar Pradesh government to increase parking facilities. Additionally, he stated that free Wi-Fi will be introduced at all Indian airports within two months, and airport libraries will soon be opened for passengers.