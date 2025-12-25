Noida Int’l Airport to be inaugurated in Jan: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated in January 2026.

Speaking on the final day of the Winter session of the state Assembly, the chief minister highlighted the rapid expansion of aviation and transport infrastructure in the state after 2017, with particular emphasis on the upcoming Jewar airport.

“Before 2017, there were very few airports in UP. Two of them were operational while the other two were partially functional. Today, 16 airports are functional. Out of these, four are international airports and the fifth international airport, which will be India’s largest, will be made operational in Jewar next month. This is the speed of UP,”

Adityanath said.