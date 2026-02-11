Noida Int’l Airport set for major expansion as Phase 1 completed

noida: The Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar is poised to reshape Uttar Pradesh’s aviation landscape, with the state government announcing a major expansion plan following the completion of Phase 1 of the project.



The government has earmarked Rs 750 crore for aviation research, operations and maintenance, and Rs 1,100 crore for land acquisition to facilitate the airport’s rapid expansion.

Under its long-term development plan, the airport will expand from two runways to five. At present, the north runway measures 3,900 metres and the south runway 4,150 metres, both capable of handling wide-body aircraft.

Phase 1, developed over 1,334 hectares, has been fully completed. The airport is initially designed to handle 12 million passengers annually, with capacity projected to increase to 70 million passengers per year by 2050 once all phases are operational. The expansion is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Officials said all major infrastructure works have been completed.

These include a terminal building equipped with 10 aerobridges, e-gates, baggage handling systems and lounges, along with an aircraft parking apron, cargo terminal, solar farm, air traffic control tower, fuel tanks, taxiways and navigation systems. Water and sewage treatment facilities, check posts, CNG pumps for ground vehicles, EV charging stations, the access road and airport surveillance radar systems are also in place.

Trial operations have been successful. IndiGo conducted a passenger aircraft trial landing in December 2024, while additional tests involving smaller aircraft were carried out in late October and early November 2025.

Yamuna International Airport Limited (YIAL), the project developer, also organised two mock passenger drills with local residents and staff to test check-in, boarding, security and baggage handling procedures.

With only aerodrome licensing formalities pending and approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in the final stages, the airport is expected to be inaugurated soon.