Noida Int’l Airport: Rs 200 crore land reclaimed in anti-encroachment drive

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a major anti-encroachment drive near the upcoming Jewar International Airport, demolishing illegal constructions in Gopalgarh and Mehandipur villages. The operation resulted in the recovery of around 4 lakh square metres of land, valued at nearly Rs 200 crore.

According to YEIDA officials, several people had been occupying government land illegally for years, erecting permanent structures despite repeated warnings and eviction notices. Supported by local police, the authority deployed bulldozers to demolish the unauthorised buildings. A heavy police presence was maintained throughout to ensure law and order and prevent resistance.

Officials said the reclaimed land is crucial for the airport project and its related development works. Delays in removing encroachments could have created serious hurdles for land acquisition and infrastructure development.

“Strict action was necessary as repeated warnings were ignored. This land is essential for the progress of the Jewar Airport project,” a senior YEIDA official said.

Residents noted that land prices in the Jewar region have risen sharply in recent months, fuelling attempts to grab government land near the airport site. Following Friday’s action, YEIDA said it has sent a strong message that illegal construction on authority-owned land will not be tolerated. Officials added that surveillance and enforcement would continue to prevent future encroachments.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar, once completed, is expected to be one of Asia’s largest airports and a major driver of economic and industrial growth in the region. YEIDA is therefore prioritising land protection and timely execution of all associated development projects.