Noida Int’l Airport issues 20-km ban on unapproved construction, tree planting

Greater Noida: As the Noida International Airport nears completion, authorities have issued a strict advisory of “no construction or tree planting” is allowed within a 20-kilometre radius of the airport without a Height Clearance or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority

of India (AAI).

This advisory is aimed at real estate developers, builders, local authorities, landowners, and residents in the surrounding area. According to Kiren Jain, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Noida International Airport, obtaining clearance is not just a formality—it is a critical safety measure to protect flight operations and navigation systems from potential obstructions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued height restriction regulations under the GSR 751(E) Rules, 2015 to safeguard aircraft operations. These rules prohibit any unapproved vertical development within safeguarded airspace, as it could impact the Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) and risk the safety of aircraft, a YEIDA press statement reads.

All concerned parties must first consult local authorities before starting any construction or planting activity. These authorities will refer to the Colour-Coded Zoning Map (CCZM) provided by AAI to determine the permissible height at the proposed site. If the planned height exceeds the limit, applicants must apply for a Height NOC.

According to officials, to ensure strict compliance, the government has introduced the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions caused by Buildings and Trees) Rules, 2023. These rules empower authorities to take legal action, including demolition of unauthorized structures or trees and imposing penalties under the Aircraft Rules. “The airport has strongly urged builders and residents to immediately stop any unapproved development within the 20 km radius and apply for the necessary NOC without delay. Timely compliance is essential to ensure safe, efficient, and obstruction-free operations at the upcoming Noida International Airport, which is expected to become a key hub for air travel in the region” said a senior Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) official.