Noida Intl Airport completes validation flight successfully

NOIDA: The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, announced the “successful” completion of its validation flight on Monday, marking a significant step towards acquiring its aerodrome licence.

The validation flight, conducted using an IndiGo Airbus A320 passenger aircraft, verified the airport’s approach procedures and confirmed the accuracy and functionality of its navigational aids and air traffic control systems. This milestone demonstrates the airport’s adherence to the stringent safety and operational standards required for commercial operations.

The validation flight, a crucial regulatory requirement, tested the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) and Instrument Landing System (ILS) approach procedures. RNP is a set of advanced navigation specifications that enable aircraft to follow highly precise flight paths, ensuring operational accuracy.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was present at the event, highlighted the commitment to completing the airport project by April 2024. He also lauded the project’s safety record, noting that over 50 million man-hours have been logged without any incidents—a remarkable achievement for a project of this scale.

Noida International Airport, located approximately 75 kilometres from Delhi, will become the second international airport serving the National Capital Region. It is being developed under a public-private partnership model by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG. In October, the airport operator conducted a calibration exercise for its ILS and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) systems, further ensuring readiness for commercial operations. Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, remarked, “This milestone reflects the dedication and meticulous planning that has gone into ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations. We look forward to welcoming passengers.”

Minister Naidu emphasised the airport’s significance to Delhi NCR and western Uttar Pradesh, terming it a prestigious national project. He expressed gratitude to local farmers and workers who contributed to the project’s progress.

Once operational, Noida International Airport is expected to bolster regional connectivity and economic development, further enhancing India’s rapidly growing civil aviation sector. The number of airports in the country has nearly doubled in the last decade, reflecting the government’s focus on infrastructure expansion.