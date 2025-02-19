Noida International Airport partners with Kyndryl for advanced IT infrastructure

NOIDA: The Noida International Airport (NIA) has entered into a partnership with global IT services giant Kyndryl to establish and oversee its technological framework. This collaboration aims to ensure smooth airport operations through cutting-edge technology and continuous IT assistance.

According to NIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christoph Schnellmann, this alliance will enable delivery of superior services by utilising Kyndryl’s proficiency in handling extensive IT operations.

“The company will establish a robust IT environment, featuring live system monitoring and automated infrastructure processes to avert operational disruptions and system failures that could affect airport functioning,” a senior NIA officer said.

Operating across more than 60 nations, Kyndryl’s expertise lies in crafting and maintaining sophisticated IT systems. Their role at NIA encompasses creating an IT foundation through system evaluations, implementing protective measures, overseeing risks, and ensuring adherence to technology protocols.

Lingraju Sawkar, who heads Kyndryl India, expressed commitment to bolstering India’s aviation industry through enhanced connectivity and strengthened digital infrastructure.

Sawkar said that the partnership highlights the implementation of Kyndryl Bridge, an artificial intelligence-driven platform designed to identify potential issues before they become problematic, ensuring smooth passenger experiences.

Furthermore, Kyndryl will enhance digital security through rapid-response mechanisms for cyber threats, security policy administration, and continuous IT security surveillance.

The development of two runways for the airport’s third and fourth phases has been approved. Over 70 per cent of farmers have consented to the expansion, with 1,888.98 hectares being acquired. The project includes a manufacturing facility and service runways.