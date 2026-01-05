Noida: Indian Oil official dies after fall from 17th floor

NOIDA: A 55-year-old senior official of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 17th floor of a residential society in Noida’s Sector 104, police said on Sunday.

“A suicide note has been recovered from his possession and further investigation is underway,” Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shavya Goyal stated.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday at ATS One Hamlet society, where the officer was residing with his wife. The deceased, identified as Ajay Garg, was working as an executive director with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Police said Garg was speaking to his wife on a mobile phone shortly before the incident and told her that he would be back in five minutes. Soon after, he was found lying on the ground inside the society’s premises. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are examining all aspects related to the incident, she added.