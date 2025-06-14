NOIDA: Illegal constructions razed in Sec 150

Noida: Noida Authority on Friday carried out drive against illegal constructions within the authority’s notified area and freed nearly 40,000 square meters of land in the Yamuna River submerged area in village - Shafipur in Sector-

150 of Noida.

As per officials, the drive follows a joint operation by Noida Authority and Police. Over fifty officials, 5 JCB machines and 2 dumpers were used for the operation.

“The Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority has given strict instructions to the concerned officers to take action for demolition / sealing of such unauthorised constructions and to take action against land mafias in the form of a joint campaign,” a senior

official said.

The CEO warned the public against buying property in illegal colonies, stating no compensation would be given and buyers must verify with authorities before investing.