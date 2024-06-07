Noida & Gzb: AC short circuit sparks major fires

Noida: A massive fire broke out in an apartment of a high-rise society in Sector 117 of Noida due to a sudden blast in the air conditioner on Wednesday night.



The incident took place in Eldeco Society in Noida sector 117 where thick black smoke was seen surrounding the high-rise buildings. The fire broke out in an apartment on 17th floor of the building.

As per officials, the guard and residents of the society alerted the police and fire department promptly.

“Fire tenders rushed to the spot and with the help of the fire fighting systems installed in the society, the flames were doused without causing injury to anyone or damage to adjacent flats,” said Pradeep Kumar Choubey, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Fire officials attributed the cause of fire to an explosion in an AC unit within a building. According to Choubey, the explosion, triggered by a split AC unit, was contained due to the timely activation of firefighting systems. The fire was limited to the balcony and one room of the apartment.

Similarly, in another incident in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, a fire erupted in a two-story house due to an AC blast. Rahul Kumar, CFO of Ghaziabad, reported that the fire was swiftly extinguished by two fire tenders, preventing casualties but causing damage to household goods. Fire officials cautioned against continuous usage of ACs for 24 hours.