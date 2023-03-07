Noida: Gym owner, his associate held for beating sweeper to death

noida: A gym owner and his associate have been arrested for allegedly thrashing and throwing an employee at the gym from the second floor of the building leading to his death in Belolpur village of Noida. Police Investigation revealed that the two had beaten him over suspicion of theft. According to the police, the accused have been identified as gym owner Neeraj Yadav, a resident of Behlolpur village and his friend Arun Yadav, a resident of Bulandshahr district and was currently residing at a colony under sector 63 police station jurisdiction.



“Shiva worked at the gym as a cleaner. On Saturday, his brother approached the Sector 63 police station and alleged that Neeraj and his friend, Arun Yadav, had beaten up his brother badly. Shiva lived with his brother and his wife at the same building in the village that housed the gym. Neeraj and his friend allegedly beat up Shiva in the gym on the suspicion of theft and then thrashed again with sticks around 10 pm on Friday,” ACP-1 Central Noida Amit Pratap Singh said.

The family further alleged that in order to save himself, Shiva ran to the second floor of the building. However, they grabbed him from behind and then threw him on to the road below.

“Shiva was taken to a nearby hospital, but was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. We have come to know that the building is owned by Neeraj and Shiva, his brother and his brother’s wife stayed there as tenants. Shiva also worked as a cleaner at the gym. Shiva died on Sunday during treatment,” Singh added.