Noida, Gr Noida: Liquor shops to stay open till 11 pm on December 31

Noida: Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will operate for an additional hour on New Year’s Eve, remaining open from 10 am to 11 pm on December 31, officials said on Thursday.

District Excise Officer Subodh Shrivastava also stressed the importance of compliance with regulations for private and commercial celebrations as he emphasised the need for procuring occasional bar licenses for serving alcohol during New Year parties, even those at homes.

“Given that many people organize parties during the New Year celebrations, especially where liquor is served, our department is issuing single-day licenses for Rs 1,100. The process is entirely online and ensures the safe and legal consumption of alcohol,” Shrivastava explained. He added that representatives of various societies were recently briefed in a meeting attended by officials from the Excise Department, the police, and the entertainment department.

Citizens were made aware of the requirement for licenses to serve liquor at such events and instructed to consume only licensed alcohol approved for sale in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The Excise Officer noted that licenses for parties differ based on location with private space parties requiring Rs 4,000 per license while commercial venues (restaurants, banquet halls) needing Rs 11,000 per license.

“Whether the party is hosted at a private residence or a commercial space, obtaining the necessary license is mandatory. Non-compliance will result in legal action,” Shrivastava warned. According to the officer, the district has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in license applications compared to last year, with many citizens opting to comply with the online process. “With a few days left in the year, we anticipate an even higher number of licenses being issued as people prepare to celebrate responsibly,” he added.

Shrivastava also reiterated that only alcohol approved for sale in Uttar Pradesh should be consumed, cautioning against illicit alternatives.