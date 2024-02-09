Noida, Gr Noida housing registry picks up pace: Survey

Noida: In a major relief to home buyers, the registry of various housing builder projects across Noida and Greater Noida has started gaining pace, said a survey report from Square Yards, a real estate marketplace.



As per the report, there is a noticeable upswing in homebuyer interest with highest number of registries during October-December 2023, recording a total 7,481 transactions amounting to Rs 3,179 crore, said the report by SY Data Intelligence for property registered by Inspector General of Registration (IGR), UP.

The highest number of units registered are from Nirala World with 371 units amounting to Rs 203 crore followed by Ace Group with 259 registrations totaling Rs 181 crore during the final quarter of 2023. Gaurs Group and Gulshan Homes also experienced good uptake for their inventories, the report mentioned.

“Noida and Greater Noida have everything that epitomizes a modern cosmopolitan city. Excellent road and metro connectivity, strong infrastructure, bustling business and IT hubs, and affordability have made the twin cities potential real estate hotspots. The new Jewar international airport has proved to be a shot-in-the-arm for the region’s prospects, positioning it for a real estate boom,” said Anupam Rastogi, co-founder and CBO-NRI, Square Yards. “Moreover, there is a right mix of housing inventory catering to all walks of life, that has caught the attention of homebuyers, fostering strong demand and paving the way for future growth opportunities,” Rastogi added. With Delhi having already reached a saturation point and homebuyers finding themselves priced out of the Gurugram real estate market, Noida and Greater Noida have emerged as value-oriented real estate destinations. Featuring competitive real estate prices and a variety of housing formats to choose from, the twin cities present a plethora of choices for discerning homebuyers.