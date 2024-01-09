Noida, Gr Noida authority to cancel allotment of vacant plots

Noida: Both the Noida and Greater Noida authorities have planned to cancel allotment of plots lying vacant for a long time including IT, Industrial, Institutional and other categories, said officials on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner and Noida-Greater Noida Authority Chairman Manoj Kumar Singh who reviewed the allocation of plots across Noida and Greater Noida.

He said that the allotments of IT, industrial and institutional allottees which are still lying vacant and the allottees have not started construction of buildings should be cancelled.

He also said that completion and functional certificates should be issued to the allottees who have completed the minimum construction as per the prescribed provisions, after completing the minimum

formalities.