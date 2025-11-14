Noida: Google Maps will now display real-time speed limits

NOIDA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to curb road accidents through technology, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday launched ‘Vision Safe Road: An Extra Mile for Accident Mitigation’, a project that integrates real-time vehicle speed limits with Google Maps to promote safe driving across Noida and Greater Noida.

Under the project, an initiative of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, the prescribed speed limits for heavy, medium, light, and two-wheeler vehicles on major routes in the district will now appear live on Google Maps.

Motorists using navigation will be able to see both their real-time speed and the designated speed limit simultaneously, encouraging them to slow down if they exceed the threshold. The project developed in coordination with Google India and Lepton Software Export and Research Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, was launched virtually by DGP Krishna from Lucknow.

Calling the project a “life-saving intervention”, the DGP said Google Maps has become “a way of life” and that the Noida Police initiative is “timely, relevant, and a reflection of India’s digital transformation”.

He said the use of such technology by police will directly benefit the society by making the roads safer, an official statement said. Past traffic enforcement campaigns along three national highway stretches in Uttar Pradesh had led to a marked decline in accidents, the officer said.

“We must believe that road accidents can be reduced through meaningful interventions, and this initiative is a strong step in that direction,” the DGP said.

Officials said the initiative aims to promote safer driving by providing real-time speed limit data and alerts. They added it would improve awareness, reduce accidents, and serve as a model for expanding data-driven traffic management across other districts.