Noida Golf Course contractor blacklisted over delays; FIR filed

Noida: The Noida Authority has taken strict action by blacklisting the construction agency responsible for the Noida International Golf Course project in Sector-151A. Following an inspection by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Lokesh M, which revealed work stoppage, officials lodged an FIR at Knowledge Park-2 station. The investigation continues regarding the supervising engineers’ involvement.

In response to the CEO’s queries, Work Circle-10 engineers explained that the agency failed to increase the workforce despite multiple notices, causing project delays.

The CEO subsequently ordered punitive measures against M/s Kashyap Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., including immediate contract termination and initiation of a new RFP for pending works.

Officials reported that construction activities had ceased for about two months, with the contractor ignoring notices to accelerate progress. The CEO was not notified about the complete work stoppage. ACEO Sanjay Khatri’s inspection in June 2024 identified sluggish project advancement.

The project, valued at Rs 100 crore, began in July 2021 across 113.86 acres. Despite a September 2022 completion target, only 68 percent has been accomplished.

The budget rose by Rs 40 crore to Rs 140.08 crore. Membership stood at 890 in March 2023, though 53 cancelled due to delays. Temporary Sector-38 access arrangement failed.