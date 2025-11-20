Noida, Ghaziabad order commercial fleets to shift to CNG and EVs by 2026

Noida: In a major push to curb vehicular pollution, authorities in Noida and Ghaziabad have directed that all commercial fleets operated by vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce companies must comprise only CNG or electric vehicles. The move follows recent directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department.

Under the new orders, effective January 1, 2026, no petrol- or diesel-powered vehicles may be newly added to the fleets of companies such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and EKart. Only CNG and electric two- and three-wheelers will be permitted, with non-compliant companies facing legal action.

The guidelines for Gautam Budh Nagar were issued by Additional Divisional Transport Officer Nand Kumar, while Divisional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Siya Ram Verma released similar instructions for Ghaziabad on Tuesday. Both orders stress the need for “clean, green” fuels to improve air quality across Delhi-NCR. Verma said the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan will soon develop online portals to track fleet compliance—similar to the system already functioning in Delhi. Companies will be required to upload fleet details for verification.

According to CAQM’s directives, from 1 January 2026, the registration of conventional petrol or diesel vehicles in several categories— including light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes, freight carriers and delivery two-wheelers—will be fully prohibited across NCR districts.