Noida gets first container liquor store as UP amends excise rules

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Government has introduced container-based liquor stores in Noida making modifications to the state’s excise policy.

According to officials, the new regulation permits establishments in prefabricated containers, aiming to streamline sales and boost tax collections.

District excise officer (DEO) Subodh Kumar said that this initiative aims to regulate informal operations and ensure proper revenue collection. “Haryana has already implemented this model. We saw vendors in UP starting to do the same informally, which led to revenue loss. Legalising it helps the government ensure proper tax collection,” he explained.

The first container-based liquor outlet in Noida opened in Delta 1, occupying a 40-by-12 feet prefabricated structure. Two such establishments are already operational in Ghaziabad.

The revised excise policy, launched on February 13, permits licence holders to establish outlets in prefabricated containers on private and government properties, subject to compliance with the “UP Excise Shops Number and Location (Amended) Rules, 1968”. Clause 5.16 (17) specifically authorises such establishments in urban and industrial authority zones including Noida, Greater Noida, YEIDA, and Mandi Samiti areas, with local officials determining rental rates.

Among 501 new liquor licences issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district this year, 16 opted for container shops—12 in Noida and four in Greater Noida. However, implementation faces challenges including zoning restrictions, reluctant landlords and high rental demands.

“There’s a shortage of commercial units in Noida, and landlords are often unwilling to rent to liquor vendors. Some demand exorbitant prices, others outright refuse,” Kumar added.

The Gautam Budh Nagar’s district magistrate addressed these issues by writing to Noida and Greater Noida authorities in May, requesting identification of suitable locations for container-based liquor outlets. While formal responses are pending, informal discussions continue.