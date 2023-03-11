Noida gets first 2 shelter homes for stray dogs, 2 more to come up soon: Officials

noida: Noida Authority on Friday inaugurated the city’s first two dog shelters that will house aggressive, sick and wounded stray dogs with facilities for proper feeding and care of the canines, officials said.



Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari inaugurated the facilities that are located in Sector 50 and 135 and whose operational cost would be borne by the local residents’ welfare associations, they said.

“A total of four dog shelters are to be constructed by the Noida Authority in sectors 34, 50, 93B and 135. At present, the construction of dog shelter of Sector 50 and 135 has been completed and they have been inaugurated. The construction of the remaining shelters is scheduled to be completed by March 31,” the Noida Authority said in a statement.

The shelters have platforms for feeding dogs, sheds for protection from rain and sun, and water tubs in which clean water will be kept, the statement read.

Sterilisation and vaccination of the dogs will also be done at the shelters, according to the statement.

Each shelter can accommodate 15 dogs and will have a caretaker and a para-veterinarian to look after the animals, it stated. “In this way, for the first time, dog shelters are being operated by Noida Authority in NCR with the help of RWAs. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed between the Noida Authority and the local RWAs,” the statement added.