Noida gears up for CM visit; Bhangel Elevated Road might be inaugurated

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Noida on Thursday, November 27. Ahead of his visit, the administration, police, security agencies and the Noida Authority have intensified preparations.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister may attend an event at a private hospital located in Sector 50. He is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major development projects in the city, including the Bhangel Elevated Road.

The Bhangel Elevated Road, constructed at a cost of Rs.608 crore, is now complete and has recently been opened for a public trial. Although the project was finished nearly two months ago, it had not been opened due to the pending inauguration, causing inconvenience to commuters amid heavy traffic in Bhangel. The elevated road is expected to significantly ease travel between Noida, Greater Noida and DSC Road. The Chief Minister may officially inaugurate the project during his visit, a senior administrative officer said.

Another major project that may receive the Chief Minister’s approval is the Waste-to-Wonder Park in Sector 94. Built at a cost of around Rs.25 crore, the park features artistic replicas of national monuments crafted entirely from scrap and discarded materials.

The project aims to enhance the city’s visual appeal and promote environmental sustainability.

In view of the Chief Minister’s visit, the police have begun preparing traffic diversions and a detailed security plan.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority has initiated extensive cleaning, plantation and dust-control measures along the proposed route. The district administration has already begun arrangements at the event venue, including barricading, parking management, security checks and VIP

route clearance.

Preparations are being carried out at an accelerated pace to ensure a smooth visit.