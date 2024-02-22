Noida flower show to display about 70 varieties of flowers

Noida: A three-day flower show with as many as 70 varieties of flowers on display, is all set to commence in Noida from Friday.



Officials on Wednesday said that the flower show is being organised in a joint venture of Noida Authority and Floriculture Society of Noida.

As per officials, the three-day flower show will be organised at Noida Stadium from February 23 to 25.

“This time the flower show is going to be very special as the model of Ayodhya’s Ram temple will be displayed which will be made up of flowers of different species,” a senior Noida Authority officer said.

More than 80 stalls are being set up in the flower show for the garden lovers with 38 nurseries and some are being established from Kalimpong and Bhimtal in Uttarakhand. Seeds, fertilizers, plants, farming tools, garden decorative items, pesticide pots are being brought here.

“The flower show is going to be attractive because the city must be brought into the garbage-free category from five star ranking

at present to seven-star ranking. Apart from showcasing a wide variety of flowers, techniques to utilize domestic waste by turning it into organic fertilizers will also be taught,”

said Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M.

“The young generation will be motivated towards planting trees and protecting environment. A Japanese garden will be prepared in the spot garden category by the Noida authority’s garden department. Five musical instruments will be played on the inauguration,” the CEO informed.

“One of the main attractions of the show will be the model of Ram temple that will be made from flowers in the show. It will also be decorated with deer, bow and other attraction sculptures,”

the CEO added.

Apart from this, Garden and landscaping competition, vegetable carving, color, rangoli, painting competitions, flower exhibition, bonsai, cactus, succulents, foliage and decorative floral art, hanging baskets, vertical garden, ikebana will be included in the program.