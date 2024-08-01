Noida fire claims lives of three young sisters; parents critical

NOIDA: In a heart-wrenching incident, three young sisters have died, and their parents are critically injured in a fire that engulfed their rented home in the JJ Colony of Sector 8 in Noida early on Wednesday morning.



According to Pradeep Kumar Choubey, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Buddh Nagar, the emergency services were notified of the fire outbreak near the Sector 8 electricity office in the JJ Colony at approximately 4 am. “A firefighting unit was promptly dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. The team discovered five individuals trapped in the fire while they were working to douse the flames,” said Choubey.

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire personnel faced challenges passing through the narrow streets, the officer added.

Rambadan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida said that three sisters, aged 10 year, 7 year and 5 year perished in the tragic fire. “The victims were rushed to district hospital where three minor girls were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

“They were identified as Aastha (10), Naina (7), Aaradhya (5). Daulat Ram, the father, is currently receiving treatment for his critical injuries at the Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The mother, although escaping with her life, suffered minor injuries and is being treated at the district hospital,” said

DCP Singh.

Cops said that Dualat Ram (32), is a e-rickshaw driver. On Tuesday night he had placed the e-rickshaw’s battery on charging. Police suspects that a short circuit in the battery triggered the fire

A local resident, Pramod Kumar said that the fire was huge. “As soon as people noticed fire, people came together in a frantic effort to extinguish the flames. They shouted to alert others, called the police for immediate help, and tried to douse the flames using water from buckets. During the process, some people suffered minor burns,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and to understand the chain of events that led to this tragic outcome. Officials said that the fire broke out due to short circuit. However, Forensic team is at the spot.