Noida: Female constable attacked, her phone snatched

noida: A female constable posted at Rabupura police station has alleged that a miscreant stopped her to ask for directions and snatched away her phone.



It has been further alleged that the constable's complaint was not registered at the police station following which the commissioner of police Laxmi Singh has suspended the Station House Officer of Rabupura Police Station over the alleged incident.

The police constable, Alka Chaudhary, has alleged that she was heading for her duty from Dadri area to Rabupura when the incident took place.

The incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. The constable states that she had got down from the bus in kheda area when a miscreant approached her to ask the way. In no time, he snatched her phone and fled away.

"The woman has stated that the miscreant abused her and seemed to be in an inebriated-state," Abhishek Verma, Deputy commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said.

Commissioner of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Laxmi Singh said that the inspector has been transferred because of inaction over

compliant.

"If there are discrepancies in the statements, he should have at least acted upon the complaint and caught hold of the man/accused. So that facts could be clear. We have suspended the SHO Vivek Srivastava," she said.

In an official statement, the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday informed that Sudheer Kumar, who was currently in charge of election cell, has been appointed as the new in-charge of Rabupura police station.