NOIDA: Fake consultancy firm busted, 6 held for duping students of crores

NOIDA: Noida Police arrested six individuals, allegedly part of a gang scamming students seeking college admissions. Operating from Noida and Pune, the gang reportedly defrauded numerous students of crores.

Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra stated they seized 61 post-dated cheques worth Rs 5.06 crore. Among the arrested were Rahul Kumar, Anupam Kumar, Dayanand Pandey, Sachin Singh, Vidushi Lohia, and Nikita Upadhyay.

The gang targeted vulnerable aspirants through social media, promising admissions in various colleges and universities.

FIRs were filed under IPC sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, and 34, along with provisions of the IT Act. Legal proceedings are underway.