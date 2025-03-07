Noida: Fake call centre busted, 13 apprehended

Noida: Noida Police have busted a call centre from Sector-63 area engaged in deceptive practices, purportedly promoting manufacturers and sellers from all over the country to market and promote their products on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and others.

According to the police, ten men and 3 women have been arrested. The arrested persons used to work in the call centre and are graduates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shakti Mohan Awasthy said that the gang would target customers mostly from remote areas of the country. “The Cyber Help Desk of Sector-63 Police Station, Noida, had been receiving intelligence about a company named ‘Distributor Channel Bharat’ in G Block Sector-63 involved in fraud by falsely promising product promotion on social media and distributor arrangements.

A complainant from Jammu reported being defrauded of Rs. 4,86,000,” said Awasthy.

“Upon investigation at the premises, employees disclosed their modus operandi of enticing manufacturers with promises of social media promotion and nationwide distribution networks, guaranteeing substantial profits. The syndicate targeted manufacturers predominantly from remote locations and other states, minimising the likelihood of direct confrontation. They would subsequently become unresponsive to communications from victims,” the DCP said.

A senior officer said Kritika, the HR Manager, admitted the company rebranded after receiving legal notices. She was responsible for staff recruitment and task allocation. The organisation collected large sums through fraudulent package schemes, falsely promising 8-10 distributors monthly and social media promotion. Employees received incentives upon meeting targets, funded by the illicitly obtained money. Police have yet to arrest the key accused, Mayank Tiwari, the call centre owner.