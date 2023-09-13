Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day JC for wife’s murder over property

Noida: A 62-year-old former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer accused of strangling his ailing lawyer wife over a property issue in Noida has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court, a police official said on Tuesday.

Accused Nitin Nath Singh allegedly killed his wife Renu Sinha (61) at their home in the posh Sector 30 on

Sunday morning after a heated argument, according to the police.

Singh was arrested in the early hours of Monday after he was found hiding

in a store room of his house for more than 10 hours, officials said.

“On Monday evening, he was produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate of the district and was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody,” Inspector Dharm Prakash Shukla, the in-charge of the local Sector 20 police station, told PTI.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), he said.