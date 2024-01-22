Noida: E-rickshaw driver stabbed to death & dragged behind motorcycle

Noida: An e-rickshaw driver was killed after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times and then dragged for several kilometers after being tied to a motorcycle by two men in Barola village under sector 49 of Noida on Saturday night.



According to police, the deceased Mehendi Hasan, a native of Badaun’s Islamnagar, was stabbed multiple times by two men Anuj and Nitin from his village. It has been alleged that in 2018, Hasan had attacked Anuj’s father with a knife for which he was jailed. Anuj always wanted to take revenge from Hasan since then.

On Saturday night, an argument broke out between Anuj and Hasan after which he called Nitin and both stabbed Hasan with a knife. Later they tied him to a motorcycle from behind and dragged him for several kilometers to reach Barola police station to surrender.

The whole incident was captured by CCTV footage installed in the marketplace. In the video, it could be seen that the two men on motorcycle had tied one of the victim’s legs from behind and were dragging on the streets of a marketplace. The videos are widely being circulated on social media.

Hasan’s wife Nazma, who works as a maid in nearby residential societies, said that on Saturday evening Hasan dropped her home and left saying that he would drive his e-rickshaw for some more time.

“A few hours later, a neighbour came running to our house telling us that Hasan had been brutally attacked in the market. When we reached we saw blood on the road and reached Barola police station where blood stains could also be seen. Upon asking, the police told us that he was taken to hospital and later we came to know that he had died. We demand strictest punishment for the culprits,” said Nazma. Following the crime, both the accused reached the police station to surrender. They were arrested by police, however, when they were being taken to a crime scene by the police, they tried to flee and opened fire at police after snatching a policeman’s gun.

“Police retaliated and both the accused received bullet injuries in their leg. They are admitted to hospital and will be sent to jail after producing before the court. Both of them confessed to have killed the man in order to take revenge for their father’s attack. An FIR has been registered against them on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s wife,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida.

Hasan is survived by his wife and four children.