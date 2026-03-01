Noida: Driver tries to flee without paying for fuel, held

Greater Noida: A dramatic hit-and-run incident unfolded in Greater Noida when a speeding Thar SUV allegedly rammed into a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 4 kilometers after the driver tried to avoid paying fuel. Shocking CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, showing the two-wheeler lodged under the vehicle as it sped away.

The chaos began at a petrol pump in Dhoom Manikpur, where the Thar driver filled up and fled without paying on Wednesday. The petrol pump staff chased on a motorcycle, but the SUV driver rammed into them, injuring the rider. Rather than stopping, he continued driving with the bike stuck underneath.

Eyewitnesses reported the motorcycle caught fire from road friction during the 10-km ordeal. Onlookers shouted warnings, but the driver ignored them. CCTV cameras along the route captured the entire sequence, which police are now reviewing.

Officers from Badalpur, Dadri Kot and Jarcha stations pursued the SUV and intercepted it after a tense chase. They arrested the driver, 22-year-old Harsh Kumar from Bulandshahr, and seized the vehicle. The Badalpur police have filed a case against him for reckless driving.