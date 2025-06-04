Noida: Driver rams youth into drain after online spat escalates

Noida: A violent clash in road rage unfolded at Noida’s Kanchenjunga Market area near sector 53, where a Thar SUV allegedly struck a young man following a dispute led by comments on a social media post. The video shows a man bleeding from his forehead and being thrown into a drain after getting hit by the speeding SUV, causing widespread public anger. The altercation occurred on Monday when an online disagreement between two groups turned into a physical clash. Police reports indicate that Saurabh Yadav from Sector 48 and his brother Sumit Yadav, both property dealers, had maintained a friendship with Harola resident Akash Awana since 2017. The relationship deteriorated when Akash reacted negatively to Saurabh’s Instagram comment about his girlfriend.

The confrontation broke out near Kanchenjunga Market after an altercation. Akash arrived in a Thar SUV, accompanied by three others: Aman Awana, Gaurav Chauhan, and Kunal Chauhan, all in their 20s. According to the complaint, four accused attacked two brothers Saurabh and Sumit. When Saurabh tried to defend himself with a brick, Akash allegedly rammed his Thar into him from behind, throwing him three feet into a drain. He is being treated at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27. ADCP Noida Sumit Kumar Shukla confirmed an FIR for assault and attempted murder, and said police are searching for the absconding accused.

