NOIDA: A college official died in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in ​​Greater Noida, after his car was hit by a truck, police on Sunday said.

Rohit Raj was the general manager in the HR department of ITS Dental College, located in Knowledge Park, a police spokesperson said.

The Modinagar resident, travelling from Noida to Agra, died late Saturday night after the incident.