NOIDA: Daycare maid in custody for biting, slapping 15-month-old

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has taken a maid into custody after a purported video showed her assaulting a baby girl and banging her head on the wall, with the toddler’s mother alleging that bite marks were seen on her thighs.

The incident is believed to have taken place on August 4 at the daycare named BLIPEE in Sector 137, which falls under the Central Noida Sector 142 Police Station.

Police have taken the maid into custody and registered an FIR on August 7 under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult aimed at provoking breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS Act 2023.

The maid has also been accused of hitting the baby with a plastic bat and dropping her to the floor.

The FIR quotes the infant’s mother as saying, “On August 4, when I took back my 15-month-old daughter from the daycare named BLIPEE in Sector 137 under the limits of the Sector 142 Police Station in central Noida, I saw she was crying. I changed her lower, then I found marks on both her thighs. I took her to the doctor, where he told me that the marks are from bites.”

“After that, I checked the CCTV footage of the daycare, in which I found that the maid, who took care of the toddlers at the daycare, had slapped my daughter and dropped her on the floor. She also hit my daughter with a plastic bat, hit her head against the wall and bit her thighs,” she added.

The child’s mother alleged that when she complained about the incident to the daycare head, Charu, and the maid, they both misbehaved with her and threatened her.

“My daughter was beaten at the daycare, and still the head of the daycare did not come to console my daughter,” the mother said in the FIR.

Sector 142 Police Station SHO Vinod Kumar Mishr said, “An FIR has been registered against the attendant (16) and Charu, the head of the day care, BLIPEE, at the Sector 142 Police Station on August 7.”

“The accused maid has been taken into police custody, and an investigation is being conducted. The victim girl has been medically

examined,” he added.

The SHO further said that upon inquiry, it was found that the maid had joined duty only 10 days ago, and the baby girl had been attending daycare for two-and-a-half hours daily since May 21. “Further legal action is being taken based on an investigation into the above incident,” the

police officer added.