Noida: Criminal carrying reward of Rs 25K nabbed

noida: Following a brief exchange of fire, a criminal has been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Rabupura police who along with his gang members robbed a commuter after offering him lift and keeping him captive in the car on Noida-Greater Noida expressway.



According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Trilokpuri area in New Delhi. Police said that the accused carried bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and was wanted in nearly a dozen cases of robbery and arms act. “On Thursday afternoon, police had received tip-off about the movement of a wanted accused in Rabupura area. Police laid a trap and intercepted him but instead he opened fire on police and tried to run away. Police chased the criminal but he opened fire and in retaliatory firing from police, the criminal sustained bullet injury in his leg while his another accomplice managed to flee the spot into the forest of Karauli village,” Dinesh Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said.

Police said that the arrested accused is a sharp criminal and several cases of robbery and theft are registered against him at police station areas across Delhi-NCR region.