Noida couple offer cash reward of Rs 1L for missing pet cat

Noida: A Noida couple have put up posters across pillars and walls of the city to search for their missing pet cat. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh has



also been announced for the person who finds and brings back this cat.

According to the information, Ajay Kumar, who lives with his family in Harmony Apartment in Sector-62,

Noida, is searching for his Persian cat which has been missing for over 15 days.

On Sunday, the couple pasted posters in sector 62 and surrounding areas to search for their cat ‘Chiku’. Along with this, pamphlets have also been distributed.

The pamphlet mentions that the cat is around one and half years old and is of ginger colour and it is identified by having white hair on the neck. Below, along with the mobile number for contact, a reward of Rs 1 lakh is written for the person who finds it.

“The cat is very calm and like a family member to us. We have been searching every corner of and around our sector for the past nearly two weeks. We have also filed a police complaint and pasted posters in search of her. Whoever finds it will get a cash reward,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, police said that they have received a complaint but could not find the cat yet.