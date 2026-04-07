Noida clears revised Sports City plan, offering relief to 40,000 homebuyers

Noida: The Noida Authority board on Monday approved a revised layout plan for the 300-acre Sports City SC-2 plot in Sector 150, a move expected to revive stalled housing projects and enable construction of flats affecting nearly 40,000 buyers.



The Sports City project had been mired in controversy after its layout was scrapped in 2022 over alleged irregularities. It is also under investigation by central agencies, including the CBI and the ED, in connection with an alleged Rs 9,000 crore scam. However, following directions from the Supreme Court, the Authority has now cleared a revised plan, allowing construction to resume. Officials said a similar resolution framework will be applied to revive two other stalled Sports City projects in Noida.

The board also fixed compensation for farmers in the upcoming New Noida region at Rs 4,300 per square metre, in line with rates offered by the Yamuna Authority.

A budget of Rs 10,274 crore for development works in the coming financial year was approved, marking an increase over the previous year. The board further cleared a mixed land-use policy, permitting changes in land use on payment of a 10 per cent conversion charge.

Additional allocations include Rs 92 crore for the renovation of the Dalit Prerna Sthal and Rs 154 crore for the purchase of new machinery for the fire department.