Noida clears OCs, registries for Sports City projs after SC order

Noida: After a five-year wait, the Noida Authority has lifted its ban on the issuance of occupancy certificates (OCs), registries and sale–purchase of completed apartments in group housing projects under the Sports City scheme in Sector 150, located along the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.

The decision was taken at the authority’s 221st board meeting, held in compliance with a Supreme Court order dated November 24, 2025. The apex court had directed the authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates and permit registries for projects that comply with building norms. The meeting was chaired by Deepak Kumar, Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and chairman of the Noida Authority.

Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M said the board had resolved long-pending issues linked to the Sports City project. A conditional OC has already been issued to one project that cleared all outstanding dues, while approval of the revised master plan for plot SC02 has also been directed. An authority-level committee will now scrutinise and approve revised master plans in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. The move is expected to bring relief to thousands of homebuyers who have been waiting since 2021 for possession and registry of ready-to-move luxury apartments. The ban had been imposed after developers failed to deliver the promised sports infrastructure under the scheme.

Homebuyers welcomed the decision and urged both the authority and developers to expedite approvals and registries. Sachin Kumar, an apartment owner, said the decision would finally enable possession and bring an end to years of uncertainty.

The Supreme Court ruling came after it accepted a comprehensive resolution plan submitted by the Noida Authority, ending a five-year dispute affecting multiple projects developed by firms such as Tata Projects, Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, County Group, Lotus Greens and Eldeco. According to CREDAI, the stalled projects involved investments of nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

CREDAI Western UP president Dinesh Gupta said the decision would benefit around 40,000 apartment owners, boost Noida’s real estate market and generate government revenue through pending registries.

Under the new framework, approvals, OCs and registries will be granted on a project-by-project basis, subject to developers clearing dues and complying with Supreme Court directives. The resolution plan submitted by Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd includes commitments to complete sports facilities within three years and other infrastructure within five years of revised master plan approval. The developer has also been granted a “zero period” benefit for recalculating dues, covering the Covid-19 pandemic and the ban period, subject to payment of extension charges.