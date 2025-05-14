Noida CEO: Buildings without working RWH systems risk penalties

NOIDA: The Noida authority will conduct surprise inspections to ensure property owners are adhering to rules related to rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems to maximise rainwater conservation during the upcoming monsoon, officials said.

According to the Noida Building Regulations, 2010, rainwater harvesting systems are mandatory for all plots larger than 300 square metres (sqm). Buildings without the rainwater harvesting systems will not receive the necessary approvals or occupancy certificates, said officials.

However, the authority has realised that many property owners cease to maintain these systems after receiving the required approvals, undermining conservation efforts.

Noida authority CEO Lokesh M has ordered officials in all work circles to conduct surprise inspections and submit reports.

“If rainwater harvesting systems are found to be non-functional, the authority is likely to take strict action against the plot owner,” the CEO said.

Apart from this, the teams will also check the solid waste management system in all categories of buildings built on plots of 5000 square meters or more area.

The CEO has also directed teams from all the work circles to identify illegal construction going on in group housing schemes.

“Sign boards will be put up on such buildings writing ‘This building is illegal’ while an FIR will be registered against the encroachers who do illegal construction in the notified area. A record will be maintained and the regular offenders will be declared land mafiyas.” the CEO added.

He also directed the creation of a Land bank for residential and group housing schemes. Also, if needed, land should be purchased from farmers with mutual consent.