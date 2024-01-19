Noida cab driver who ditched corporate job hits top gear on social media!

Noida: A 28-year old Noida-based cab driver, who drives a taxi across Delhi-NCR after leaving a high-paying corporate job, is attracting social media attention with his videos of candid conversations with passengers going viral.



Angkit Joshi left his job as a business developer at a Noida-based firm in September 2023, to become an Uber driver. Sitting well dressed on the wheels, a polite and generously talking cab driver having candid conversation pleases passengers during the ride.

Joshi says that his corporate routine had become monotonous, prompting him to seek a change. Over the period of four months since he started driving a taxi, his Instagram has flooded with followers which have reached over 1,76,000. A few of the videos posted by him have millions of views as well.

He says the path was not easy for him after leaving a corporate job as he had to face harassment by parking attendants, toll collectors and sometimes even cops. However, this never kept him down and he kept pursuing what he started.

“When I started I was low on income but thanks to my savings from the previous job I survived well. I only try to have fun with passengers while travelling but it was by chance that it went viral and people loved it. I am just learning the new trade and aiming to set up a travel company in future,” he said.

The cabbie says that he is becoming famous among females as they recognise him while passing on the streets. Some shake hands while some click selfies with him. He says that his family stands proudly behind him, and emphasises the importance of family support.

He also reveals that he has got some marriage proposals on Instagram but mentioned that his family is actively looking for a Pahari girl for him.