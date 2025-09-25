Noida cab driver held for threatening women with rod

Noida: A cab driver in Noida was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly abused and threatened a group of women passengers with a rod following a heated argument over the route during a ride. The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, has sparked outrage after videos of the confrontation surfaced online.

According to the complainant, Tashu Gupta, she had booked an Uber cab from Botanical Garden Metro station to Sector 128. Gupta was accompanied by four friends. The car, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration plate, was driven by Brajesh, who later turned aggressive during the journey.

Gupta said the dispute began when she requested the driver to take an underpass to avoid heavy traffic instead of a U-turn. However, the driver ignored her request and allegedly responded rudely, saying he would only follow the app’s route. Matters escalated when the women insisted on speaking politely.

“The driver started abusing us and said things like ‘Who are you to tell me? I have many people like you working under me. I drive 12–13 cars,’” Gupta recalled in her social media post. She further alleged that the driver threatened them, pushed her when she tried to step out of the car, and demanded money.

When the women refused to pay, the driver reportedly pulled out a rod from his car’s trunk and charged at them, saying he would not hesitate to kill them even if it meant going to jail. Gupta also claimed the driver chased one of her friends who was recording the incident, trying to snatch her phone.

The women alleged that they tried contacting local helplines but did not receive an immediate response. However, after a formal complaint was lodged, Noida police swung into action and arrested the accused driver.

In a 33-second video shared on Instagram, complainant Tashu Gupta claimed the driver warned: “Aaj tujhe maarke jail bhi jana pade to chala jaunga ( will kill you even if I have to go to jail for that).”

Police said the driver, Brajesh Kumar, who is in his late 30s, was arrested on Wednesday under BNS sections 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences), 135 (inquiry as to truth of information) and 126 (security of keeping peace) after an FIR was registered against him at Sector 39 police station. The Maruti Ertiga was also seized.

Uber has also responded, terming the incident “concerning” and “unacceptable.” The company said its safety team had reached out to the complainant to provide assistance and assured strict action.