Noida: Businessman charred to death as moving car catches fire

NOIDA: A 46-year-old businessman was burnt to death after his moving car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Rajkumar Singhal, who was engaged in the paint business.

The incident occurred late on Monday night near Sorkha village under the Sector 113 police station area.

Station House Officer Krishna Gopal Sharma said Singhal was driving towards Parthala Chowk when his vehicle suddenly caught fire for reasons yet to be ascertained.

Singhal was unable to get out of the car and died in the blaze, the SHO said.

Fire tenders reached the spot after receiving information, but the car had already been gutted, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.

Police suspect the presence of paint or other inflammable material in the car may have caused the fire to spread rapidly.