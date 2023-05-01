Noida: Boy, 5, comes under construction mud, dies

noida: A 5-year-old kid has died while one other person has been injured after getting buried under a pile of mud that was excavated from an under-construction house in Sector 121 of Noida on Sunday.



It was found that the labourers had planted the pile of mud that was excavated while digging a foundation the house for placing pillars. The incident was reported from FNG Vihar colony in Sector 121 under phase-III police station area of Noida.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shahzad (5), a native of Auriya district in Uttar Pradesh while the injured is Sunny (25). Shahzad’s father Shahrukh and his wife are labourers and were working at the site when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.

“A local person informed police and a team from phase-III police station rushed to the spot. The labourers working at the site had planted a pile of mud excavated from ground while digging for the foundation of house. Sunny is a labourer and was working at the site while Shahzad was playing when portion of the mud collapsed and both of them were trapped underneath,” Rajeev Dixit, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police, Noida said.

The victims were rescued and they were immediately rushed to Kailash hospital in sector 71 of Noida where Shahzad was declared dead on arrival while Sunny has received minor injuries and is receiving treatment at hospital. “The body was deceased was handed over to family after performing post-mortem,” Dixit added.