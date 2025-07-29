Noida BMW crash: 20-yr-old dies after two days in coma

Noida: A 20-year-old man, who was hit by a speeding BMW car in Sector 20 of Noida, has succumbed in hospital, after remaining in coma for two days, confirmed officials on Monday. His five-year-old niece was already killed in the same accident.

Five-year-old Ayaat was riding on the scooter with her father, Gul Mohammad, and her uncle, Raja on Saturday night. They were returning home after visiting a hospital for Ayaat’s treatment when a fast-moving BMW rammed into their scooter.

Ayaat died on the spot due to the impact. Her uncle, Raja, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He slipped into a coma and passed away on Monday morning. Gul Mohammad, 45, is still in critical condition and is being treated at a hospital.

Police said the BMW was registered in Haryana. Two young men, Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, both 22 years old, have been arrested in connection with the accident. Sharma, a resident of Sector 37, runs a used car business and had borrowed the BMW from someone a week earlier. Rawat lives in Sector 70.

According to police, the two were returning from a birthday party when the accident took place. Investigators are checking if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time. Medical tests are being conducted to confirm this.

The BMW has been seized, and both men have been charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The incident has shocked the local community and renewed concerns over road safety, with calls for stricter checks on reckless driving, especially by young drivers in high-speed cars.