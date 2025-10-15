Noida begins ‘name and shame’ drive against defaulting builders

Noida: The Noida Authority has launched a public campaign to name and shame group housing projects that have failed to clear massive land dues, some running into hundreds of crores. The initiative began this week with the display of hoardings outside stalled projects, highlighting the outstanding amounts and legal status of the developers.

The first to face public disclosure were Lotus Panache in Sector 110 and Supertech Eco City in Sector 137.Outside Lotus Panache, a large board now lists dues amounting to ₹1,200 crore.

The project, launched in 2010 by Granite Gate Properties Ltd,has been under insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) since 2019. It was originally slated for completion by 2014, but repeated delays have left hundreds of homebuyers without possession, registries, or promised amenities.

Officials from the Authority said similar boards will soon be displayed at other defaulter sites, including several under NCLT. Additionally, the list of such projects and photographs of the hoardings will be uploaded to the Noida Authority’s official website to increase public awareness.

Noida Authority CEO Dr Lokesh M clarified, “This is not a punitive action. It is an information campaign to make the public aware of the financial status of these projects. There is nothing wrong with informing citizens about outstanding dues.”

As per official data, 10 developers have made no payments despite agreeing to clear their dues, 13 have paid partially,and 35 have deposited less than 25 per cent of their outstanding amounts. The campaign is part of a larger effort to recover dues and revive stuck projects that have caused distress to thousands of homebuyers across Noida.