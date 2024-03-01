Noida: BBA student killed by friends, body buried in farmland in Amroha

Two days after he went missing from a university hostel, a 20-year-old student of a private university in Greater Noida was found dead with his body dumped in an agricultural farm in UP’s Amroha district, said police officials on Thursday.

Police said that the man was killed by his friends following an argument during a party who later dumped his body after digging a six-foot deep pit in the farmland.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Yash Mittal, a resident of Gajraula in Amroha, who was studying in BBA first year at a private university in Greater Noida. He was the only son of Gajraula-based businessman Pradeep Kumar Mittal.

“After my son stopped taking calls from February 26, we enquired from his hostel who told us that he left in the evening. Next morning we received a ransom message from my son’s mobile phone that read ‘We have your son and if you want to see him alive then give us Rs 6 crore’. We immediately reached Dadri police station of Greater Noida and lodged a complaint with police,” said Mittal.

DCP, Greater Noida, Saad Miyan Khan said that the student was killed by his friends following an argument. “After scanning CCTV footage and sustained investigations, police detained Rachit Nagar (22), a resident of Gajraula, who told us that he along with four other friends kidnapped Yash from his university and took him to Gajraula where they had a party together near an agriculture farm when an argument broke out and they strangled him to death,” said Khan.

The DCP said that three accused were arrested following a police encounter. “On Wednesday night, three accused, Sumit Singh, Sushant Verma and Shivam Singh, were arrested from Dadri area following a police encounter. All of the three accused have sustained bullet injuries in the legs during cross-firing. They have been admitted to Dadri CHC for treatment and one accused Shubham Chaudhary is absconding. All the accused are from Gajraula,” added Khan.

A senior police officer said that the argument started when Yash asked his friends during the party “how long will you people continue to eat and drink on my money?” which led to the murder.