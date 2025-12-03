Noida Autority plans underpass below Parthala Signature Bridge

Noida: In a bid to ease congestion at one of the city’s busiest intersections, the Noida Authority is planning to construct a new underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge. Officials said a detailed PowerPoint presentation is being prepared and will soon be placed before the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority.

According to officials, the underpass will be located on the FNG Expressway, on the stretch from Chhijarsi towards Sorkha. Its Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be drawn up on the basis of the finalised design, after which the budget will be approved.

“The existing route from the Sector-71 underpass currently supports movement towards Kisan Chowk. However, with traffic volumes set to rise, a new underpass below the Signature Bridge has been proposed. It will primarily serve the Faridabad–Noida–Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway corridor,” said a senior Noida Authority officer.

Although the FNG is not yet fully operational and traffic is currently low, once it becomes fully functional, the roundabout beneath the Signature Bridge is expected to experience heavy congestion.

Taking note of this, Noida Authority CEO Dr Lokesh M recently inspected the site and directed officials to draw up a plan for the underpass.

“The proposed structure will be a four-lane underpass with a total length of 710 metres. Once completed, it will greatly improve connectivity from the Signature Bridge to Kisan Chowk. It will also offer smoother access towards Greater Noida West via the Bisrakh bridge on the route to Sorkha. Travel to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway will become considerably easier, with commuters from Phase-II and Sorkha able to reach the expressway more conveniently via Chhijarsi,” the officer added.