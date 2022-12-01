Noida Authority's bulldozer razes nearly 30 farm houses

New Delhi: The Noida Authority on Wednesday used bulldozers to raze farmhouses built illegally on the river bed along the Yamuna and Hindon rivers. Officials said that demolition work was carried out because constructions on Yamuna and Hindon floodplains are prohibited following National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.



The authority demolished 30 farmhouses during a day-long operation. Wednesday's drive was conducted under a joint operation by the land department of the Noida authority, UP irrigation department and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

"The authority freed 1,20,000 square metres of floodplains in Kondli Bangar village near Sector 151 which is estimated to be worth Rs 40 crore. Around 120 authority staff members with nine JCB machines and eight dumpers started the demolition drive at 9 am and it continued till evening," a senior Noida Authority officer said.

"The Noida authority will take similar action against all illegal constructions and our drive will continue on a weekly basis. Next week, we will demolish illegal constructions in other areas," the officer added.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has also directed the land department to demolish all illegal constructions on floodplains, authority officials said.