Noida Authority urges residents to join special cleanliness drive on Oct 1

Noida: The Noida Authority on Thursday appealed to the residents here for voluntary participation in a special cleanliness drive on October 1 ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

The authority said it has organised “Mahashramdaan” (voluntary labour work) on October 1 with the theme of “Swachhta hi Seva” (cleanliness is service) under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s directions for theme-based activities.

“The Mahashramdaan programmes will be organised at 70 locations,” the Noida Authority said in a statement.

The programmes will involve distinguished dignitaries as well as the staff of Noida Authority, residents of Noida, RWAs, villagers and Noida Entrepreneur Association, it said.

Resident bodies like FONRWA, NOFAA, NOVEA, Noida Citizens Forum and DDRWA will also participate in the event scheduled from 10 am to 11 am, it added. “All the participants will wear masks and gloves and do Mahashramdaan at 70 locations, in which photography will also be done before and after cleaning,” the authority said.